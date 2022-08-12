Ad
PICS: Well-known faces step out for the opening night of Joseph and The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat

Alan Hughes and Lisa Wallace | Brian McEvoy Photography
Kendra Becker | Editor
A host of well-known faces stepped out for the opening night of Joseph and The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat at Dublin’s Bord Gais Energy Theatre.

The guest list included Virgin Media presenters Alan Hughes and Paul Ryder, as well as influencer and model Katja Mia.

The multi award-winning show has performed in over 80 countries worldwide, and has become one of the world’s most beloved family musicals.

Paul Ryder and Nicole Hayden | Brian McEvoy Photography
Katja Mia | Brian McEvoy Photography

With stars from The London Palladium Linzi Hateley and Jac Yarrow, the show features songs that have gone on to become pop and musical theatre classics.

The hits include Any Dream Will Do, Close Every Door To Me, There’s One More Angel In Heaven and GO,GO,Go Joseph.

The hit musical continues until August 27th, 2022.

Robbie Kane and Sharon Hennessy | Brian McEvoy Photography
David Mitchell and Clint Drieberg | Brian McEvoy Photography
Andrea Smith and Sinead Dalton | Brian McEvoy Photography
