PICS: Well known faces step out for Fashion by the Park fundraiser

The Hole In The Wall pub, Europe’s longest pub by the Phoenix Park, hosted it’s first ever fashion show as International fashion designer Claire Garvey launched her spring/summer collection.

It was all for a good cause on the night with funds raised on the night going to RESPECT for Avista to raise funds for a bus for people with disabilities.

League of Ireland footballer Lee Steacy took to the runway with other well known face’s Virgin Media Second Chance’s star Rebecca De Havilland.

On the night, award-winning magician Steve Spade along with fortune teller and mind reader David Peace entertained the guests.

Also spotted on the night were Dublin Housewive Roz Flanagan, Director Robbie Walsh and Alan Amsby.

Martin McCaffrey, the owner of the Hole In the Wall added: “The committee and community have done fabulous work raising funds already for this cause.”

“Fashion By The Park was the idea of myself and Sharon Hennessy to create awareness and aid the ongoing fundraising already in place for the bus for Avista.”

“Fashion By The Park was authentically created with the vision and passion to create something wonderful for Respect and to bring the community together and most of all to have fun while doing so.

“This is a creative idea that grew into something amazing and couldn’t be done without all the people who volunteered their time and effort.”