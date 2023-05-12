PICS: Virgin Media Television launches Sharp Shorts at the Lighthouse Cinema

Virgin Media Television has launched Sharp Shorts – six brand-new shorts which are available to view for free on Virgin Media Player.

Supporting talent development for the Irish film & television industry, Virgin Media Television commissioned the content in partnership with Fís Éireann/Screen Ireland.

The shorts were premiered at the Lighthouse Cinema in Dublin this week, and a host of well-known faces were spotted on the night – including former Ireland soccer player Tony Cascarino and his wife Jo.

Actor Stephen Cromwell and Andy Byrne were also in attendance.