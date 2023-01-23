Ad
PICS: The Wellness Psychologist Dr Clodagh Campbell launches brand new podcast

Laura Carr, Dr Clodagh Campbell and Michele McGrath | Brian McEvoy
Dr Clodagh Campbell, aka The Wellness Psychologist, celebrated the launch of her brand new podcast ‘Unspoken’ at the Picture House in Dublin this week.

Guests enjoyed a beautiful morning of mindfulness, meditation and a sound bath with healer Laura Carr.

A host of well-known faces stepped out for the launch event, including Anna Daly, Erin McGregor, Michelle McGrath and Kerri Nicole Blanc.

Anna Daly | Brian McEvoy
Dr Clodagh Campbell and Michelle McGrath | Brian McEvoy
Kerri Nicole Blanc | Brian McEvoy
Erin McGregor | Brian McEvoy

Dr Clodagh Campbell’s new podcast ‘Unspoken’ highlights the life topics that are rarely discussed.

Episodes will mirror the therapy process, cultivating a listening experience, where those tuning in will feel like they have a fly on the wall vantage of those unspoken often taboo topics that are actually far more common than we might care to realise.

In ‘Unspoken’ Dr Clodagh Campbell shares her expert advice on how people listening who might be experiencing similar traumas can lower their distress and feel less alone.

Denise Smith and Dominique Nugent | Brian McEvoy
Grainne McCoy | Brian McEvoy
Denise Phillips | Brian McEvoy
Courtney Smith | Brian McEvoy

Dr. Clodagh wants to break the shame and taboo that is holding people back from truly living a fulfilling life & finding inner peace.

Unspoken the Podcast is now available on all streaming platforms including Apple Music & Spotify.

