PICS: Natasha Rocca Devine joined by well-known faces at the launch of her new book

Natasha Rocca Devine and John Devine
Natasha Rocca Devine was joined by her family and a host of well-known faces as she launched her new book at Farrier and Draper on South William Street in Dublin.

The interior designer was all smiles as she posed for pictures alongside her father, former Arsenal and Ireland footballer John Devine.

Other guests included Danielle Ryan, Sarah McGovern, and stylist Cathy O’Connor.

Guests on the night were treated to a selection of Italian canapes, fine wines and Dingle Gin.

Natasha is an award-winning interior designer and author, who founded ‘The Interiors NRD Studio’ – offering interior design, project management, and additional services direct to residential and commercial clients in Ireland and internationally online, including sustainable design as a core feature.

In 2021 and 2022 Natasha also created two limited-edition sustainable candles with Irish Candlemakers La Bougie, which sold out.

Aisling Burke at the launch of The Step by Step Guide to Designing and Styling your Home by Natasha Rocca Devine at Farrier and Draper,Dublin.
Since opening in 2018, The Interiors NRD Studio has received 23+ Awards for a portfolio of projects. Her clients include Knight Frank, Owen Reilly and Hollybrook Homes, along with private clients.

Her book is now on sale on Amazon, Book Depository, and will be available in Easons shortly.

