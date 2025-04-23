Ad
PICS: Horror movie fans step out for the special preview screening of Until Dawn

Sam Kelly and Helen Galgey pictured at the special preview screening of Until Dawn at the Savoy Cinema,Dublin. Picture Brian McEvoy
Horror movie fans were out in force on Tuesday evening for the special preview screening of the new horror film Until Dawn.

The film’s cast includes Peter Stormare, Ella Rubin, Michael Cimino and Odessa A’zion.

The film sees Clover and her friends head to the remote valley where she vanished to search for answers after her sister disappeared there one year earlier.

The Godfrey Twins pictured at the special preview screening of Until Dawn at the Savoy Cinema,Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy
Lorna Duffy pictured at the special preview screening of Until Dawn at the Savoy Cinema,Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy
Robyn Gillespie pictured at the special preview screening of Until Dawn at the Savoy Cinema,Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy
Black Paddy pictured at the special preview screening of Until Dawn at the Savoy Cinema,Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy
Sasha Williams pictured at the special preview screening of Until Dawn at the Savoy Cinema,Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy
Autumn Carberry ,Liam Costello and Anna Zaharia pictured at the special preview screening of Until Dawn at the Savoy Cinema,Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy

Exploring an abandoned visitor center, they soon encounter a masked killer who murders them one by one.

However, when they mysteriously wake up at the beginning of the same night, they’re forced to relive the terror over and over again.

Spotted at the sneak preview were Lorna Duffy, Dylan Garbutt, Black Paddy, Sam Kelly, and Bill Oshafi.

Maeve Staunton and Bill Oshafi pictured at the special preview screening of Until Dawn at the Savoy Cinema,Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy
Rebecca Handley pictured at the special preview screening of Until Dawn at the Savoy Cinema,Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy
Filomena Kaguako pictured at the special preview screening of Until Dawn at the Savoy Cinema,Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy
Dylan Garbutt pictured at the special preview screening of Until Dawn at the Savoy Cinema,Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy
Ciara Devoy and Niamh Devoy pictured at the special preview screening of Until Dawn at the Savoy Cinema,Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy
Javier Perez and Sonia Dicker pictured at the special preview screening of Until Dawn at the Savoy Cinema,Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy
Louis Higgins pictured at the special preview screening of Until Dawn at the Savoy Cinema,Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy
