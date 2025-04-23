PICS: Horror movie fans step out for the special preview screening of Until Dawn

Horror movie fans were out in force on Tuesday evening for the special preview screening of the new horror film Until Dawn.

The film’s cast includes Peter Stormare, Ella Rubin, Michael Cimino and Odessa A’zion.

The film sees Clover and her friends head to the remote valley where she vanished to search for answers after her sister disappeared there one year earlier.

Exploring an abandoned visitor center, they soon encounter a masked killer who murders them one by one.

However, when they mysteriously wake up at the beginning of the same night, they’re forced to relive the terror over and over again.

Spotted at the sneak preview were Lorna Duffy, Dylan Garbutt, Black Paddy, Sam Kelly, and Bill Oshafi.