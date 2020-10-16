PICS: Chef Adrian joined by model girlfriend Hannah Corcoran as he launches new takeaway with a twist

Chef Adrian Martin was joined by his model girlfriend Hannah Corcoran, as he launched ‘Fakeaway’ – Dublin’s newest takeaway with a twist.

Fakeaway offers all your favourite takeaway dishes, from Spicebox to Smash Burgers, but they’re made from healthy, organic and gluten-free ingredients.

Taking inspiration from the struggle himself and his girlfriend Hannah (who is a coeliac) face when trying to find gluten-free fast food, Adrian explained: “Hannah loves a spicebox but it is almost impossible for us to enjoy a cheeky takeaway that’s safe for her to eat.”

“Things have changed dramatically in the food industry with more people than ever dining at home during lockdown.”

This got Adrian thinking, and so he decided to take matters into his own hands and open a takeaway dedicated to offering superior quality healthy fast food without compromising on taste.

Adrian added: “The feedback we’ve received so far is insane! And we haven’t even opened yet. Already we’ve got an abundance of messages thanking us for coming up with the idea.”

“Food is such a social activity, we base most of our interactions around it and it forms the foundation for some of our most treasured memories, yet currently there’s a large chunk of our population that can’t pick up the phone and order their favourite food because of a dietary requirement.”

“We want to make takeaway accessible for all and offer a service that allows everyone to enjoy the food they love while being healthy. It’s a win win.”

Orders can be placed through JustEat.ie for delivery or collection. For more information see Fakeaway.ie.