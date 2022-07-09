Oprah Winfrey’s announces her father’s death

Oprah Winfrey has announced her father Vernon Winfrey has died at 89 after a battle with cancer.

The talk show host shared the news on Instagram on Saturday in a touching tribute to her late father.

She wrote, “Less than a week ago we honoured my father in his own backyard. My friend and gospel singer Wintley Phipps saluted him with song.”

“He FELT the love and revelled in it until he could no longer speak.”

”Yesterday with family surrounding his bedside, I had the sacred honor of witnessing the man responsible for my life, take his last breath,” she continued.

“We could feel Peace enter the room at his passing. That peace still abides. All is well. Thank you for your prayers and good thoughts 🙏🏾.”

The Oprah Daily Instagram account commented under the tribute, “Rest In Peace Mr. Winfrey 🕊 What a beautiful tribute in person and through the written word ❤️.”

The account shared its own tribute to Vernon, “It is with a heavy heart that we can confirm that Vernon Winfrey, Oprah’s father, passed away yesterday at the age of 89.”

Vernon was a friendly face in Nashville, Tennessee, where he was known for owning Winfrey Barber & Beauty shop, and for his work as a councilman for 16 years.