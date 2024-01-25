Maura Higgins shows off dramatic new look

Maura Higgins has shown off her dramatic new look.

The former Love Island star debuted her transformation at the Argylle film premiere in London last night.

The 33-year-old spiced up her signature brunette locks with a statement triangle fringe.

maura higgins in 2000’s jean paul gaultier pic.twitter.com/rOdwb6oILr — noah (@pradachurch) January 24, 2024

Maura also turned heads because of her striking multi-coloured gown which was adorned in a unique butterfly pattern.

The dress is a Jean Paul Gaultier design from the early noughties.

Her red carpet appearance came just a few weeks after her ex-boyfriend Chris Taylor hinted at tension between them.

Chris hinted that there was tension between him and his ex before he appeared on the reality show Love Island: All-Stars.

The pair appeared on the fifth season of Love Island in 2019 and struck up an immediate friendship on the show.

However, the couple’s relationship didn’t cross over the friendship zone until months after they had left the villa.

Maura and Chris were a fan favourite couple, but they sadly split in May 2021 after six months together.

Speaking to ITV ahead of the show’s launch on January 15th, Chris admitted he wouldn’t know how to “deal” if his ex was in there.

He confessed: “I am really hoping that no one I have slept with is in there, as that’s going to be uncomfortable. I am not sure how I would deal with my ex being in there as we haven’t spoken since we split up.”