Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker face more ‘split’ rumours

Rumours are rampant that Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker have “split”, but reportedly may rekindle their romance.

Entertainment Tonight has reported that the couple, who were first linked romantically in April 2020, have officially parted ways.

Last week, eagle-eyed fans suspected the couple had called it quits after spotting “clues” on social media.

“Kendall feels like they’re on different paths,” a source told Entertainment Tonight.

As another said, the pair “have had discussions about their future but they are not on the same page.”

Kendall and her NBA star beau kept their relationship mostly private, before going more public with their romance over the last year.

The 26-year-old accompanied The Kardashians star to Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s wedding in Italy last month.

Kendall was first linked to the Phoenix Suns player in April 2020.

However, the couple didn’t make their romance Instagram official until Valentine’s Day in 2021.