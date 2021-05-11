Here’s a reminder of the nominees ahead of the 2021 BRIT Awards

The BRIT Awards 2021 take place tonight, May 11 from London’s O2 Arena.
Comedian Jack Whitehall will host the event in front of a crowd of 4,000 people, with musical performances from the likes of Dua Lipa, The Weeknd and Coldplay.
Olivia Rodrigo, P!nk, Rag’n’Bone Man, Griff, Arlo Parks and Headie One will also be performing on the night.
Taylor Swift will make BRITs history as the first female artist to be presented with the global icon award, which recognises “her immense impact on music across the world.”
Ahead of the star-studded awards show, here is your reminder of all the artists nominated – including Irish band Fontaines D.C.
Male Solo Artist
- AJ Tracey
- Headie One
- J Hus
- Joel Corry
- Yungblud
Female Solo Artist
- Arlo Parks
- Celeste
- Dua Lipa
- Jessie Ware
- Lianne La Havas
British Single
- 220 KID and Gracey – Don’t Need Love
- Aitch and AJ Tracey ft Tay Keith – Rain
- Dua Lipa – Physical
- Harry Styles – Watermelon Sugar
- Headie One ft. AJ Tracey and Stormzy – Ain’t It Different
- Joel Corry ft MNEK – Head and Heart
- Nathan Dawe ft KSI – Lighter
- Regard and Raye – Secrets
- S1MBA ft. DTG – Rover
- Young T & Bugsey ft. Headie One – Don’t Rush
British Group
- Bicep
- Biffy Clyro
- Little Mix
- The 1975
- Young T & Bugsey
Breakthrough Artist
- Arlo Parks
- Bicep
- Celeste
- Joel Corry
- Young T & Bugsey
International Group
- BTS
- Fontaines D.C.
- HAIM
- Run The Jewels
- Foo Fighters
International Female Solo Artist
- Ariana Grande
- Billie Eilish
- Cardi B
- Miley Cyrus
- Taylor Swift
International Male Solo Artist
- Bruce Springsteen
- Burna Boy
- Childish Gambino
- Tame Impala
- The Weeknd
Album of the Year
- Arlo Parks
- Celeste
- Dua Lipa
- J Hus
- Jessie Ware
