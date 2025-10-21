Geordie Shore’s Holly Hagan announces sister’s death: ‘Traumatised in every sense of the word’

Holly Hagan-Blyth has announced that her sister has passed away.

The former Geordie Shore star has confirmed that her 19-year-old sister, Darci Rose, died earlier this month.

In a statement to Instagram, Holly opened up about her devastating grief and shared that her younger sister had been in hospital in the days before her passing.

“It is with immeasurable grief and sadness that our baby girl, my baby sister Darci Rose passed away peacefully holding my hand surrounded by family & her best friends. She was never in any pain,” Holly began.

“The last 4 days have been something I hope no family ever has to go through. One day we will share Darci’s story. But for now I please ask that you do respect our privacy and allow us to process what has happened,” she penned.

“To the incredible ambulance crew, and everyone at Manchester Royal Infirmary A&E & ICU, thank you so much for giving my sister the absolute best chance. Because of you all we have had the opportunity to hold her hand, stroke her hair and feel her heart beating for the last time,” Holly continued.

The reality star – who is a parent to her two-year-old son Alpha-Jax with her husband Jacob Blyth – went on to give fans an insight into Darci’s personality.

“Darci is so beautiful and she genuinely didn’t even realise it. I always told her she’d look better without the huge spider lashes but we all know what a hypocrite I was being since I wore 9 pairs at her age!” she wrote.

“She was the best aunty, Alpha-Jax adored her. She spent his whole birthday on the bouncy castle with AJ and Alba, and that’s a memory I’ll cherish forever. She wanted to go into social work, after finding a passion for helping children. And I just know she’s looking after all the babies up there,” Holly praised.

“I don’t know if I’m behaving in a way I assumed I would when grieving but I genuinely feel she has given me so much strength and is watching over us all as our guardian angel. We love you so much baby girl. Forever 19,” she concluded.

Many of Holly’s fellow reality stars have since been sending her their condolences, with TOWIE’s Ferne McCann commenting: “I am so sorry Holly, sending you and your family love and strength at this very difficult time.”

“Oh Holly I can’t believe what I’m reading. I am so so sorry for yours and your families loss, sending you all the love and prayers in the world xxxxxxx,” added Love Island’s Shaughna Phillips.