Alesha Dixon ‘back together’ with partner Azuka Ononyne following ‘rocky patch’

Alesha Dixon has reportedly gotten “back together” with partner Azuka Ononyne following a “really rocky patch.”

The couple have been together for 18 years and share two daughters – Azura, 10, and Anaya, four.

In November, it was reported the pair had split, as their relationship had “become more like a friendship.”

However, after stating they would continue to live under the same roof, the close proximity has helped the couple reignite their relationship.

A close source said: “They went through a really rocky patch and decided to call it a day. It had been difficult for a long time and Alesha just couldn’t see a way forward.”

“AZ even moved out to a hotel for a while, despite the fact they were co-parenting.”

“But there is still a huge amount of feeling between them. They’ve been together for 12 years and have two beautiful children. So they have decided to give it one last try,” the source claimed.

“They both desperately want to be a family again and are going to do all it takes to make it work.”

“But Alesha’s friends aren’t convinced it will last. Ultimately, none of their problems have been fixed, so it’s going to be tough.”

In November, a source told The Sun of their split: “Alesha’s been quietly telling people close to her that she believes their relationship is over and they’re going to separate.”

“She and Azuka have been together almost two decades but their relationship has become more like a friendship.”

“They’re devoted parents to their girls, who are 11 and six, and want to focus on keeping their relationship as amicable as possible for their sake.”

Alesha had reportedly began telling her friends about the shock split.

The Britains Got Talent judge met the choreographer in 2006 following her short marriage to So Solid Crew rapper MC Harvey the year prior.

They welcomes their first child in 2013 and their second in 2019.