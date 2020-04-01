Zayn Malik’s unreleased song ‘about Gigi Hadid’ leaks online

Fans believe the lyrics are about his relationship with the supermodel

Zayn Malik’s unreleased song Hurt has been leaked online.

The former One Direction star, who hasn’t released new music in two years, sings about a love interest in the song.

Although he doesn’t specifically name Gigi in the song’s lyrics, fans believe he wrote it about his on-and-off relationship with the supermodel.

In the song, he sings, “You know me the best but you hurt me the worst. Every single thing you know about me is every single thing you use to only hurt.”

“I know I should let go now (but I know, but I know), no one else feels like home, yeah. You know just what to say to make me stay, make me stay. One more dose of the pain.”

Zayn and Gigi have been in an on-and-off relationship since 2015, after he called off his engagement to Little Mix star Perrie Edwards.

After the song leaked online, fans of the 27-year-old took to Twitter to express their disappointment for the singer.

“Zayn deserves better fans and it’s disrespectful and rude to leak his song after he worked so hard on it. Like wtf? Why do you think that’s okay? #WeLoveYouZayn,” one fan tweeted.

