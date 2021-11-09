Zayn Malik’s family ‘desperate for him to return to the UK’ following fallout with the Hadids

Zayn Malik’s family are reportedly desperate for him to move back to the UK, following his fallout with the Hadids.

Last month, explosive court documents revealed the former One Direction star was charged with harassing his on-again off-again girlfriend Gigi Hadid’s mother Yolanda, following an alleged incident between them back in September.

The singer, who pleaded no contest to four charges of harassment and denied making any physical contact with his daughter Khai’s grandmother, is reportedly no longer dating Gigi, and was allegedly dropped from his record label amid the drama.

An insider has now told The Sun: “Zayn is having a hard time right now and his family just want him to return home to Bradford.”

“For Zayn’s mum, she is having to watch her son struggle thousands of miles away and it is really difficult for her. A mother’s instinct is to protect her child and that is all she wants for Zayn.”

“They are hopeful he will be able to come home at some point so they can spend time with him,” the source added.

In response to TMZ’s story about the alleged altercation between him and Yolanda, Zayn said: “I adamantly deny striking Yolanda Hadid and for the sake of my daughter I decline to give any further details and I hope that Yolanda will reconsider her false allegations and move towards healing these family issues in private.”

In a separate statement, the British singer wrote on Twitter: “As you all know I am a private person and I very much want to create a safe and private space for my daughter to grow up in. A place where private family matters aren’t thrown on the world stage for all to poke and pick apart.”

“In an effort to protect that space for [my daughter] I agreed to not contest claims arising from an argument I had with a family member of my partner’s who entered our home while my partner was away several weeks ago.”

“This was and still should be a private matter but it seems for now there is divisiveness and despite my efforts to restore us to a peaceful family environment that will allow for me to co-parent my daughter in a manner in which she deserves, this has been ‘leaked’ to the press.” “I am hopeful though for healing for all involved with the harsh words shared and more importantly I remain vigilant to protect Khai and give her the privacy she deserves.” Zayn and Gigi have been dating on-and-off since 2015, and welcomed their first child, a daughter named Khai, in September 2020. The pair had been raising their daughter at their farm in Pennsylvania over the past year. pic.twitter.com/Idwdx1PZdB — zayn (@zaynmalik) October 28, 2021