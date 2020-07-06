The Pillowtalk hitmaker also bought his mother a house at the start of his singing career

Zayn Malik splurges over €270K on lavish home for his family

Zayn Malik has reportedly splashed out £254,000 (€277,000) on a lavish home for his teenage sister and her family.

The 27-year-old is believed to have bought a detached house in West Yorkshire for Safaa, her husband Martin Tiser and their newborn daughter Zaneyah.

According to sources, the family home is a few doors down from the property that Zayn purchased for his mum Trisha at the start of his singing career.

“They are delighted by Zayn’s kindness,” a source told The Sun.

“He knew they needed their own place with a new baby but Safaa didn’t want to be too far away from her mum.”

“So, buying a place in the same street was the ideal solution.”

“They’ve got their independence but a support network on the doorstep if they need it,” the insider added.

The report comes after Safaa received harrowing death threats against her baby daughter.

The 17-year-old shared a screenshot of a cruel message her friend received after they shared a photo of Zaneyah on social media.

The online troll called her daughter “ugly” and claimed that Safaa only got married to cover her pregnancy.

She gave birth to Zaneyah back in January, just a few months after she married her 18-year-old husband in September.

