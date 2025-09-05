Zara McDermott reveals ‘scary’ incident with police while filming new BBC documentary in Thailand

Zara McDermott has revealed she nearly got arrested while filming her brand-new BBC documentary, Thailand: The Dark Side of Paradise.

The former Love Island star, 28, admitted things turned “scary” just hours after arriving in Bangkok to film the programme, which explores the pros and cons of the destination.

While the BBC crew had already received permission to film in the bars there, they ran into some trouble with police on the ground.

Zara told the MailOnline: “The whole sequence gets cut down. But that was over the span of a few hours of filming there, the tensions were starting to increase with the police.

“We nearly got arrested because of the filming that we were doing, but, the interesting thing about that is that we’d got all the permissions in advance. We’d been okay to film there.’

“And the bar owners were definitely, definitely kind of trying to throw their weight around a bit, and wanted us to get out of the area completely. In the end, the bar owners kind of, you know, they won in that sense, and we had to leave.”

The documentary even shows the moment tensions boiled over, when a crew member had an ashtray thrown at them.

Zara said: “So that was also a really, really scary moment of not only you know, us potentially being arrested, but us losing what we were there to do.”

The BBC series takes a look at what draws so many young Brits to Thailand, while also tackling the darker side of the country.

Speaking about meeting sex workers, Zara said, “My work in the violence against women space allowed me to have some difficult and emotional conversations with sex workers.”

“My aim is for these women to feel completely seen and heard, because I truly believe that sharing our stories helps give us women power. I have a huge amount of empathy for the women who are pressured to work in such an unpredictable and at times unsafe industry.”

Before filming kicked off, she added, “I’m excited to discover a country that so many young people like me are heading to right now.

“There’s clearly a fascination with the nightlife, parties and stunning beaches – but there seems to be other intriguing reasons people are going to Thailand and staying.”