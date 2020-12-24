Zara McDermott claims story is ‘fake’ – amid reports Sam Thompson ‘is on celeb dating site’

Zara McDermott has claimed a story is “fake”, amid reports Sam Thompson “is on a celeb dating app”.

The Made In Chelsea stars dramatically split back in August, after Sam found out Zara was unfaithful during the early stages of their relationship.

However, the couple have since decided to give their relationship another chance – after Sam forgave Zara’s “mistakes”.

Following reports this morning that Sam was spotted on celebrity dating website Raya, Zara took to her Instagram Stories to hit back at “fake stories about people and people’s relationships”.

The 24-year-old said it made her “so angry” that people got away with “lies”.

Goss.ie have contacted a rep for Sam Thompson regarding the claims he is in the dating site.

The news comes after the couple finally confirmed they were back together with a sweet Instagram post earlier this month, following weeks of speculation.

Marking her 24th birthday, Zara shared photos with her beau writing: “The best birthday I could ever ever ever ever ever ever ever ever ever ever ever ever ever ever ever ever ever ever have wished for in my whole life 😭❤️”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zara McDermott (@zara_mcdermott)

“I love you Sammy. Having you by my side forever is the only gift i wanted. There is no gift money could buy that could ever top this gift that you have given me.

“You. You are my moon and all my stars. ✨❤️ #24.”

Sam and Zara’s split hit headlines back in September, when the 24-year-old was accused of cheating on him with someone “in the music industry”, around the same time she took part in the celebrity version of The X Factor last year.

Zara later admitted to cheating in an open letter, and publicly apologised to Sam for being unfaithful. She wrote: “Hey everyone, I just wanted to address the recent speculation in the media. A huge mistake I made a year ago has recently come to light and I want to face this head on.”

“I don’t condone being unfaithful and I made a huge mistake at a time in my life where I was hugely selfish and immature.”

“I believe I have learnt so much from my mistake. I want to apologise to my Sam for everything I have put him through, for the pain, the embarrassment, the anger and the hurt,” she continued.

“All I want to do is make this right and I think the least he deserves is me being honest with myself and all of you. I love you Sam. Forever,” she added.

Goss.ie has contacted a rep for Zara McDermott and Sam Thompson for comment.