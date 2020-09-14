Zara McDermott and Sam Thompson’s ‘dramatic split’ to air on Made In Chelsea

Fans of the former couple are expected to see the fallout from the breakup in the upcoming series

Zara McDermott and Sam Thompson’s “dramatic split” will reportedly air on the upcoming season of Made In Chelsea.

The former couple called it quits last month, after a 16-month relationship.

Insiders told the MailOnline that their romance ended after Sam found out that Zara allegedly hooked up with someone “in the music industry”, around the same time she took part in the celebrity version of The X Factor last year.

A source has now told The Sun that the “cheating scandal” will be shown on the popular reality series the former couple both star in: “The cameras have captured the whole fallout of Zara and Sam’s dramatic split.” “It means viewers will get to see the raw emotion caused by Zara’s infidelity last year, as Sam tries to come to terms with what has happened. “There’s going to be a lot of tears and rows as Zara fights for her relationship,” the insider added. A source previously told The MailOnline: “Zara cheated on Sam with someone in the music industry. Someone connected to the X Factor. “Sam is obviously distraught about this. He only found out about it very recently and has escaped for a few days.”

“Zara regrets it and feels terrible. She knows it was a huge mistake and is extremely upset,” the source claimed.

Zara appeared on The X Factor: Celebrity in a Love Island supergroup called No Love Lost, alongside Wes Nelson, Eyal Booker, and Samira Mighty.

Sam and Zara made their debut as a couple in May 2019, four months after Zara split from her Love Island co-star Adam Collard.