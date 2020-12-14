Zara McDermott and Sam Thompson finally confirm they are back together with sweet post

Zara McDermott and Sam Thompson finally confirm they are back together with...

Zara McDermott and Sam Thompson have finally confirmed they are back together with a sweet post.

The couple dramatically split back in August, after Sam found out Zara was unfaithful during the early stages of their relationship.

After weeks of trying to win Sam back, the Made In Chelsea stars sparked reunion rumours last month – and have since confirmed their romance in an Instagram post.

Marking her 24th birthday today, Zara shared photos with her beau writing: “The best birthday I could ever ever ever ever ever ever ever ever ever ever ever ever ever ever ever ever ever ever have wished for in my whole life 😭❤️”.

“I love you Sammy. Having you by my side forever is the only gift i wanted. There is no gift money could buy that could ever top this gift that you have given me.

“You. You are my moon and all my stars. ✨❤️ #24.”

The news comes after Sam opened up about the important of forgiven, amid reports he and Zara were back together.

Speaking to MailOnline, the 27-year-old said: “I believe in forgiveness. I understand the context – and I think in any walk of life you can’t move forward unless you forgive.”

“Forgiveness allows you to heal. You can only heal when you forgive the other person and get over that.”

“I would definitely say no matter what you should always try to forgive and you’ll feel better in yourself – it’s f***ing easier said than done but you’ve got to strive for that,” he continued.

“The people I care about caring about me will know we’re all human. We are all human and you can’t grow and evolve and be a better person without making mistakes along the way.”

“For that to be shown on TV, it almost humanises you and makes you more relatable.”

At the time of their split, it was reported that Zara cheated on him with someone “in the music industry”, around the same time she took part in the celebrity version of The X Factor last year.

In an open letter shared on her Instagram Stories back in October, Zara publicly apologised to Sam, admitting she had been unfaithful.

She wrote: “Hey everyone, I just wanted to address the recent speculation in the media. A huge mistake I made a year ago has recently come to light and I want to face this head on.

“I don’t condone being unfaithful and I made a huge mistake at a time in my life where I was hugely selfish and immature.”

“I believe I have learnt so much from my mistake. I want to apologise to my Sam for everything I have put him through, for the pain, the embarassment, the anger and the hurt,” she continued.

“All I want to do is make this right and I think the least he deserves is me being honest with myself and all of you. I love you Sam. Forever.”

Sam and Zara made their debut as a couple in May 2019, four months after Zara split from her Love Island co-star Adam Collard.