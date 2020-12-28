YouTuber Grace Victory placed in coma with coronavirus – after giving birth to first child

YouTuber Grace Victory placed in coma with coronavirus – after giving birth...

YouTuber Grace Victory has been placed in an induced coma, just days after giving birth to her first child.

The social media star was forced to give birth to her baby boy two months early on Christmas Eve, after she contracted Covid-19 and became seriously unwell.

The 30-year-old’s family shared the worrying news on Instagram, and asked Grace’s fans to pray for her.

They wrote: “As you guys know, Grace gave birth on Christmas Eve to a beautiful baby boy, who is currently doing so well, he’s incredible. We love him so much.”

The statement continued: “Grace developed Covid-19 two weeks ago and although her symptoms were mild at first, they worsened as the days went on.”

“Which meant they had to deliver the baby as soon as possible, as she was just too unwell to carry on with the pregnancy.”

“Grace was admitted into intensive care on Christmas Day due to issues with her breathing & therefore they had to make the decision of placing her into an induced coma, to give her body the rest it needs, in order to recover.”

“She’s currently stable but please keep her in your thoughts and prayers. We love her so, so much and we know she’ll come out of this stronger than ever.”

The statement concluded: “She has dedicated her whole career to healing people, we now ask that you pray, to heal her.”

Grace and her boyfriend Lee announced her pregnancy back in May, and she wasn’t due to give birth until February 2021.

The 30-year-old is one of the UK’s most popular YouTubers, with over 220k subscribers.

