You won’t believe how much this Love Island couple are earning on TikTok

The couple have been making bank despite the coronavirus pandemic

You won’t believe how much this Love Island couple are earning on...

Love Island’s Siânnise Fudge and Luke Trotman have earned £39k on TikTok over the past three months.

Although this year’s Love Island stars lost out on a lot of money due to cancelled club appearances amid the coronavirus pandemic – some couples are still making bank.

According to online marketplace OnBuy, Luke T is earning the most money on TikTok – compared to any other Love Island star.

The 22-year-old, who has 1.1 million followers on the app, has earned an estimated £878.89 per post, and a total of £22,851.14 since quarantine began.

Meanwhile Luke’s 25-year-old girlfriend Siannise came in third place – earning £702.30 per post, and making a total of £16,379.

Last year’s Love Island winner Amber Gill landed in second place, as she’s earned £818.95 per post.

Luke and Siannise, who were fan favourites on Love Island, came second on the show’s first winter series back in February.

View this post on Instagram Quarantine made us do it… #fliptheswitch A post shared by Luke Trotman (@luketroytrotman) on Mar 26, 2020 at 2:45am PDT

