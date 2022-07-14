Yazmin Oukhellou returns home after fatal car crash that killed her on-off boyfriend Jake McLean

Yazmin Oukhellou has returned home to the UK, after she was involved in a fatal car crash that killed her on-off boyfriend Jake McLean.

In photos published by MailOnline on Thursday, the TOWIE star was seen with her arm in a cast and sling as she walked outside her home in Essex.

The crash, which took place on July 3, left the 28-year-old with serious injuries to her right arm.

Yazmin and Jake were driving in Bodrum, Turkey in the early hours of Sunday, July 3, when their car crashed over a hill.

Jake, who was driving the car, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene, while Yazmin was left with serious injuries to one of her arms.

Despite her injuries, the TOWIE star managed to climb up the steep bank the car flew down, and stopped a passing motorist for help.

An official from Turkish Prosecutors Office in Bodrum, who cannot be named under Turkish law, has since shared new details of the crash.

They told MailOnline: “Yazmin’s arm was bleeding and she somehow managed to get to the road.”

“A passing car stopped, and the driver helped her with her injury and called emergency services.”

“Jake died at the scene despite the attempts of paramedics to save him,” they explained.

“Ambulance, police and fire fighters were there very quickly but this was a very bad smash and most of the damage to the car was caused to the driver’s side.”

The official said the car hurtled around 70 feet over a bend in the road, and landed in a ravine almost 30 feet below.

“Jake Robert McLean was speeding. When he was turning, he went over the edge. On the turn he did not break, that’s why he flew off,” they continued.

The official added that Yazmin was “lucky to be alive”.

Yazmin was treated at the Acibadem Hospital in Bodrum, where she underwent surgery on her arm.

In a statement at the time, the 28-year-old’s representative said: “Yazmin is stable and recovering in hospital after surgery. Yazmin and her family have requested privacy at this time.”

Yazmin and Jake had been dating on and off since May 2021, after the TOWIE star split from her co-star James Lock.

Prior to his relationship with Yazmin, Jake famously dated former TOWIE star Lauren Goodger between 2012 – 2016.