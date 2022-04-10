Yazmin Oukhellou responds to rumours she’s rekindled her romance with James Lock

Yazmin Oukhellou has responded to rumours she’s rekindled her romance with James Lock.

The TOWIE stars called it quits on their relationship in February last year, after a “nasty row” while on a work trip to Dubai.

James then started dating Love Island star Megan Barton-Hanson on-off, before splitting for good last month.

Earlier this week, James was spotted leaving his ex Yazmin’s house, sparking rumours the pair were giving their relationship another chance.

James also posted an Instagram Story of him wearing just his boxer shorts from Yaz’s kitchen in a since-deleted post.

However, Yazmin has since shut down the speculation she’s back with her ex, telling The Sun: “Me and James are just friends. He’s really been there for me recently having got out of an abusive relationship.”

“I’ve been through a lot of s*** and find it hard to trust people. He’s that person I can turn to in bad times.”

She continued: “It’s like I can’t be friends with an ex without people thinking there’s something going on.”

“I’m trying to be independent and heal. I want to sort my s*** out and focus on myself.”

Yaz explained the real reason James was pictured at her house was because they share storage.

“He’s living with Pete Wicks at the moment while he waits for his house to go through,” she said. “We share storage and have done for ages. He’s always popping in to collect stuff.”

James and Yazmin were together for two years before splitting in August 2019.

They got back together in October 2020, but called it quits for good just a few months later after a furious row in Dubai.

James told OK! magazine at the time: “We’ve broken up. We tried to make it work and we really thought it was going to be different this time but things don’t always work out as you’d expect.”

“I have a lot of love for Yaz and a huge amount of respect for her but we’re just better apart.”