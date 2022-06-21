X Factor star Tom Mann reveals his fiancée died suddenly on their wedding day: ‘I can’t believe I’m writing this’

Tom Mann has revealed his fiancée, Danielle Hampson, died suddenly on the morning of their wedding day.

The singer, who found fame on The X Factor in the band Stereo Kicks, shared the devastating news on Instagram by posting a photo of Dani and their eight-month-old son Bowie.

The 28-year-old wrote: “I can’t believe I am writing these words but my darling Dani – my best friend, my everything and more, the love of my life – passed away in the early hours of Saturday morning, 18th June.”

“On what was supposed to be the happiest day of our lives ended in irreversible heartbreak.”

“I feel like I have cried an ocean. We never made it to the alter; or got to say our vows, or dance our first dance, but I know you know that you were my entire world and the best thing that has ever happened to me, Danielle.”

“I will wear this ring that I was always supposed to wear as a sign of my unconditional love to you.”

Just last month, the couple returned from a holiday in Sardinia where Danielle shared her last Instagram post – three weeks before her untimely death.

She did not suffer from any known health conditions, and the cause of her death is currently unknown.

Tom vowed to stay strong for their son, writing: “I am completely broken trying to process this and I honestly don’t know where to go from here, but I do know I need to use any strength I can muster for our little boy.”

“I will not be a mark on the parent that you had already become but I promise I will do my everything to raise Bowie just the way we always wanted. I promise you he will know how amazing his mummy was. I promise to make you so so proud.”

“The most beautiful person inside and out. The most incredible soul. We have lost such a special person and I am sure we are about to see an abundant outpouring of love that reflects that.”

“I will try to find peace in your messages and comments, but right now I am grieving and I will be for a very, very long time.”

Tom added: “My darling Dani, the brightest light in any room, my world is nothing but darkness without you. I will miss you forever.”

The couple started dating in 2015, and announced their engagement in December 2019.

In the comment section, a host of famous faces sent their condolences to Tom.

Girls Aloud star Nadine Coyle wrote: “Sending so much love, light & healing to you, Bowie & everyone who loved Dani!!”

Tom’s old bandmate Barclay Beales said, “Sending all my love brother so sorry,” and Lewis Capaldi commented: “Love you brother ❤️.”

Tom auditioned for The X Factor as a solo artist in 2014, and was placed in a boy band named Stereo Kicks – who made it to the final.

Alongside Tom, the group consisted of Jake Sims, Chris Leonard, Charlie Jones, Casey Johnson, Barclay Beales, and Reece Bibby.

The band parted ways just 10 months after they were formed on the talent show, as they struggled to land a record deal.