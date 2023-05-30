Winter Love Island 2023 star teases her return to the villa

Olivia Hawkins has teased her return to the Love Island villa.

The ring girl rocketed to fame after appearing on the 2023 winter series of the hit dating show just a few short months ago.

She struck up a romance with Maxwell Samuda during Casa Amor; however, they parted ways just weeks after leaving the villa.

Olivia took to TikTok on Monday evening, just hours after the line-up for the tenth series of Love Island was unveiled.

The ring girl and her friend lip-synced to a viral Kardashian sound which saw them back-and-forth whisper “It’s okay…” and “No it’s not.”

The brunette beauty wrote: “When I tell her I’m going on Love Island again, but as a bombshell this time.”

Fans flocked to the comments section to encourage Olivia to follow through with the idea.

One TikTok user penned: “LIV DONT JOKE AROUND PLS I WASNT GONNA WATCH THIS SEASON BUT IF UR IN IT I WILLLL.”

A second said: “ARE U SERIOUS,” while a third wrote: “i hope she does the drama is brill.”

Maya Jama will preside over all the villa action this summer, whilst famed comedian and narrator Iain Stirling returns to voiceover each and every episode of the much-loved format.

Returning to ITV2 and Virgin Media in June, the Islanders must do their best to flirt, date and couple up in a bid to avoid being ‘dumped’ from the Island.

With new arrivals, heads may turn, while others will prove their true feelings. From romance and heart-to-hearts, to betrayal, bombshells and broken hearts, there’s never a dull moment in the ultimate search for love.

More texts, fire pit gatherings and challenges await the lovestruck Islanders, meaning there’ll be plenty for them to dish the dirt on in the Beach Hut.

Twists and turns will follow every step of the way, with shock recouplings, unexpected breakups and dramatic dumpings.

As the couples attempt to win the hearts of each other – and the public – one couple will ultimately triumph and be crowned Love Island winners for summer 2023.

Love Island begins on Monday, June 5 on Virgin Media One.