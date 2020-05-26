The British monarch has been self-isolating for the past nine weeks

Windsor Castle staff are going to extraordinary lengths to protect the Queen...

Windsor Castle staff are going to extraordinary lengths to protect the Queen from COVID-19.

The 94-year-old and her husband Prince Philip have been self-isolating at the castle for the past nine weeks.

According to The Sun, the couple are being looked after by 24 devoted employees, who work on a “three weeks on, three weeks off” basis.

The staff members are split into two groups of 12, who spend two weeks at home and a third week in quarantine during their time off.

Before returning to work, each employee is then tested for Covid-19 and has their temperature taken.

This means they can serve the Queen and Prince Philip without needing personal protective equipment.

A source said: “No chances can be taken with the Queen and the Duke’s health, so it’s totally understandable. But the fact this move has been taken indicates there will be no change soon.”

“The Queen will clearly be in lockdown for many months. It’s hard to see when it will be deemed safe for her to venture out again.”

