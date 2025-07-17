What is a ‘dry run’ in Love Island? – The surprising behind-the-scenes process

Love Island fans were shocked last year to find out that the show runs a “practice cast” before the series airs.

In a video posted on TikTok, Robyn DelMonte shared a surprising fact she learned while visiting the Love Island US villa that many fans don’t know about.

The TikTok star revealed that the week before the show starts, an alternate cast enters the villa.

This alternate cast lives in the villa for the week, they couple up, do challenges and have parties at night.

The week is filmed as if it is the actual show – but it is never aired, instead it is used as a rehearsal for the crew.

After the week, the cast leaves the villa and goes home; however, some may be scouted for a later series from their time during the practice.

This “practice cast” or “dry run” also takes place in Love Island UK.

Summer Botwe, who appeared on the show as a Casa Amor girl in 2022 and secured a place in the main villa, commented on Robyn’s video, confirming the theory.

She confirmed that she was a part of this “practice cast,” writing: “I was a part of the UK dry run and got cast for Casa Amor from it!!”

Back in 2022, Tyne-Lexy Clarson spoke about her time as a part of a dry run for season three of the show.

She told OK! Magazine, sharing what happens during that week: “I did the dry run before Love Island.”

“It’s kind of like a dress rehearsal before the main event, where they fly a group of us out to the villa to test out some of their concepts.”

“To begin with, us girls had to step forward for the guys just like the main show that year, and they were testing which camera angles worked best to capture it all.”

“I actually stepped forward for one man, and then changed my mind and stepped forward for another. We acted like it was the real deal.”

She continued: “During the dry run, we got to sleep in the villa for three nights and we all got to know each other quite well.”

“It was quite cool for me as when I went onto the main show I already knew where everything in the villa was!”

“We were paid for our time on the dry run- around £500 plus living expenses. I was a drama student at the time, so I thought it would be a great experience.”

“I actually had way more fun doing the dry run than the actual show. Everybody was up for a laugh, whereas on the real show people take it really seriously and play a game, which wasn’t me at all.”

“After doing the dry run I was called up to do the actual show. Only one other person from my year had that happen too – Simon Searles,” she added.

