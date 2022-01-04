Wes Nelson goes Instagram official with model girlfriend

Wes Nelson has gone Instagram official with his new girlfriend Lucciana Beynon.

The Love Island star has been dating the Australian model since early last year, but he kept their relationship secret until October.

The ‘See Nobody’ singer shared loved-up snaps with Lucciana over the weekend as they reeled in the new year together, and wrote: “Here’s to 2022 and beyond 🖤👀 Happy new Year my people 🙏🏾🎉”

Lucciana, 20, is the daughter of millionaire tobacco tycoon Travers Beynon.

A source told The Sun in October: “Wes and Lucciana hit it off straight away. They both have super busy schedules but have made it work.”

“Wes can’t believe his luck that he’s bagged someone like Lucciana – she’s incredibly attractive and really fun to be around.”