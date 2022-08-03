WATCH: The emotional moment Love Island 2022 winners Ekin-Su and Davide returned home to the UK

The Love Island 2022 finalists returned home to the UK earlier today, after spending the summer in Mallorca.

Fans crowded outside London’s Stansted Airport to catch a glimpse of the Islanders, as they reunited with their friends and family members in emotional scenes.

One sweet clip sees winners Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti skipping over to their loved-ones with massive smiles on their faces, before giving them big hugs.

The Turkish actress and Italian Stallion won the series by a landslide, securing a massive 63.69% of the public vote.

Runners-up Gemma Owen and Luca Bish scored just 14.47% of the final vote, while Indiyah Pollack and Dami Hope, who came third, received 11.77% of the vote.

Tasha Ghouri and Andrew Le Page, who finished in fourth place, received 10.07%. of the vote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Goss.ie (@goss.ie)

In a video posted on Instagram after the final, Ekin-Su said: “Thank you everyone for voting [for] us and thank you for making us who we are. I can’t believe it. I think everyone’s winners in here and I just feel really lucky to be here.”

Davide added: “We’re all four great couples but yeah thank you for everyone.”

Ekin ended the video by saying: “Thank you for everyone for going on our journey with us, it means so much, so much.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Love Island (@loveisland)

While the 2022 series of Love Island is over, fans can look forward to the reunion special – which is taking place in a matter of days.

Read more about the reunion here.