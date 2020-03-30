This is SO emotional

WATCH: Robbie Williams reunites with children after three weeks in quarantine

Robbie Williams has reunited with his children after three weeks in self-isolation, and things got emotional.

The 46-year-old has spent 21 days apart from his wife Ayda Field and their four children due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

His wife Ayda Field posted a video of thee adorable reunion between Robbie and their two children Theodora, seven, and Charlton, five.

The kids are seen running to the former Take That singer in their driveway and leaping into his arms.

In the footage, Ayda asked the young children who they can see walking up the driveway.

Theodora responds by screaming out: “Daddy!” and jumped into her father’s arms.

Robbie’s wife revealed to her 538k followers that the singer has been in quarantine away from them because he had just returned from being in Australia.

“@robbiewilliams After 3 weeks…REUNITED!!!! So happy to have daddy home after separate quarantines #togetheratlast #quarantinelife #stayhome AWxx,” she captioned the heartfelt post.

Ayda has been taking care of their children Theodora, Charlton, Collette, 18 months and their newborn baby Beau in Los Angeles.