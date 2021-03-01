WATCH: Phillip Schofield can’t contain his laughter as Holly Willoughby gets scared on Dancing On Ice

WATCH: Phillip Schofield can’t contain his laughter as Holly Willoughby gets scared...

Dancing On Ice have shared a hilarious video of Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield rehearsing for Sunday night’s show.

Last night’s theme was Movie Night, which saw the celebs and their pro partners skate along to hit soundtracks from famous films.

Lady Leshurr and her partner Brendyn Hadfield skated to the Jurassic Park theme song, with animatronic dinosaurs bringing the performance to life.

Ahead of the show, one of the dinosaurs crept up behind Holly during rehearsals, leaving the TV presenter screaming in hysterics.

Her co-host Phillip couldn’t contain his laughter, as he watched Holly run away and hide from the creature.

Commenting on the post, one fan wrote: “OMG that so funny just what we need at the moment thank you for the fun😂.”

