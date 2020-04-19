WATCH: Millie Mackintosh gives tour of daughter’s nursery

The room is complete with jungle themed wall mural and a designer wardrobe

Millie Mackintosh has given a tour of her daughter’s nursery.

The reality star is in her final weeks of pregnancy and she and husband Hugo Taylor are preparing for the arrival of their baby girl.

Sharing her nursery on her Instagram page, Millie said she was excited to give followers a sneak peek.

“Welcome to the nursery, I’m so excited to show you around,” she started.

“So this is my favourite room in the house and it has been such a joy to work on it,” she explained.

The former Made In Chelsea star also revealed the thought process behind her jungle-themed room.

“I love the colours. I love the pops of green and palm trees,” she revealed.

“I’ve got this gorgeous day bed which is lovely to just sit and chill, someone can sleep in here which is helpful to look after the baby. I will probably be sleeping in here quite often.”

“We’ve got a feature wall with really nice toys and books. I’ve got her Roald Dahl books, I loved them as a kid and I really want her to enjoy too.”

The tour came after Millie shared a candid post about the reality of being in her final weeks of pregnancy on the social media platform.

She confessed with her followers was dealing with a leaky bladder, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and sugary cravings.

On episode 40 of the Gosscast, we talk Matt Damon’s Irish isolation, celeb breakups and hookups, plus the latest Maura Higgins & Curtis Pritchard drama

Remember, for bonus episodes of the Gosscast with one on one interviews, sign up to our Patreon here: Become a Patron!

Listen to the Gosscast on: