WATCH: Love Island’s Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti go head-to-head in hilarious challenge

Love Island’s Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti have gone head-to-head in a hilarious challenge.

Earlier, it was reported that the Love Island winners signed a huge deal with Google to star in their own cookery video.

A teaser for the online show, Saved By The Search with Davide and Ekin-Su, saw the reality stars making mischief together in the kitchen.

In the latest episode of Google UK’s Saved by the Search YouTube series, Ekin-Su and Davide were tasked with a head-to-head bake-off with a twist.

Google UK challenge the Love Island winners to put their dessert-making skills (along with each other’s patience) to the test by recreating the most popular Italian and Turkish desserts.

The twist is that neither Ekin-Su nor Davide knew what they were getting into before arriving on set.

The pair were challenged to create a delicious dessert each, using a limited number of Google searches to guide them through the challenge.

Ekin-Su baked some cannoli for her Italian beau, while Davide made a pistachio-filled baklava for his Turkish Delight.

Who came out victorious? Find out below: