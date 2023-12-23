WATCH: Love Island stars take part in ITV singing show

A host of Love Island stars have taken part in ITV’s Britain Get Singing.

Davide Sanclimenti, Molly Marsh, Zachariah Noble, Jacques O’Neil and Marcel Somerville have banded together for the annual show.

Britain Get Singing will see five groups made up of stars from television’s biggest shows take to the stage in a bid to deliver a show-stopping performance.

The show will be hosted by Roman Kemp and will the five groups made up of stars from the likes of Eastenders, Coronation Street, Good Morning Britain and The Masked Singer.

The annual show that was first broadcast last year, is set to air on Christmas Eve.

The fivesome will perform the classic Wet Wet Wet hit, Love Is All Around, which rose to fame again in the 2004 film Love Actually.

The judges will include Will.i.am, Alesha Dixon, Adam Lambert and Jonathan Ross.

Last year, couple Tasha Ghouri and Andrew Le Page, Danica Taylor, Paige Thorne, Luca Bish and professional singer Antigoni Buxton competed on the show and sang Wham!’s Last Christmas.

However, they lost to Loose Women panellists Brenda Edwards, Denise Welch, Coleen Nolan and Linda Robinson.

The show is in aid of the campaign Britain Get Talking, which is supported by Mind and YoungMinds, and by SAMH in Scotland, to encourage people to look after their mental health by connecting with others.

An estimated 150 million conversations have taken place as a result of Britain Get Talking campaigns and initiatives.