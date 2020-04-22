WATCH: Katie Price films herself checking into rehab in new trailer for her reality show

The reality star recently sought treatment at The Priory

Katie Price will open up about her recent rehab stint in an upcoming episode of her reality show.

In the trailer for the episode, the former glamour model explains why she decided to check in to rehab.

Speaking to the camera, Katie says: “I’ve decided to check in as an in-patient.”

“It’s been something that’s been brewing for a while, there’s only so much I can take as a human being.”

Later in the trailer, the 41-year-old leaves the treatment centre, and discovers the UK has gone into lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Katie says: “I’ve come out of the hospital and realising where’s everyone gone? And everyone has isolated themselves.”

“I can’t even hug my mum, it’s so, so sad.”

The special episode of Katie’s reality show My Crazy Life airs on Monday, May 4th, on Quest Red.