WATCH: Jamie Laing scares girlfriend Sophie Habboo in hilarious viral prank

Jamie Laing has left his girlfriend Sophie Habboo terrified after a hilarious viral prank.

The Made In Chelsea star took to video-sharing platform TikTok to share videos of Sophie’s priceless reactions to him sneaking up on and scaring her.

In the first video, Sophie is seen relaxing on the couch on her phone, with Jamie creeping up behind her and breathing loudly behind her head, leaving the 27-year-old screaming hysterically.

Jamie wrote: “Scaring my girlfriend might be the best thing!!”

In Jamie’s second attempt at the prank, he walked quietly in on Sophie as she unloaded the dishwasher in the kitchen.

Sophie turned around to discover her boyfriend standing silent behind her, promoting her to start screaming again.

Jamie is heard laughing at the reaction, asking: “Oh my god what was that?”

The news comes after Jamie promised to propose to Sophie if he won Strictly Come Dancing this year, after being paired up with professional dancer Karen Hauer.

Speaking to OK! Magazine, Jamie said: “When I lift the trophy I might propose to her at the same time.

“Honestly, she would be furious if I did it on the Strictly dance floor, on the TV. It would be her worst nightmare.

“So, between us, I will propose to her when I win Strictly,” he revealed.