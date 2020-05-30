WATCH: James Arthur and Nicole Scherzinger perform duet for the first time since The X Factor

They pair first met on the 2012 edition of the talent show

WATCH: James Arthur and Nicole Scherzinger perform duet for the first time...

James Arthur and Nicole Scherzinger have performed a duet for the first time since The X Factor in 2012.

The pair met eight years ago on the show, when the Pussycat Dolls star mentored the Say You Won’t Let Go singer.

Years later, James and Nicole reunited for a virtual duet as part of his Acoustic At Home series on YouTube.

The pair sang a version of Nicole’s song, Wet.

In the video’s description box, James wrote: “Absolutely loved working on this duet with the incredibly talented Nicole Scherzinger. This is a cover of her song Wet, check it out.”

Fans have since flooded the comment section to praise the duo.

“This is stunning, you guys are sooo good together,” one fan wrote.

“Damn, both their voices song incredible together, I think like this verison even more then the original,” another penned.

“This is amazing and I love they did this together,their friendship has always maintained,” another fan added.

The singers have remained close friends since their time on the show.

James recently announced his Safe Inside campaign in aid of the mental health charity SANE and NHS Charities Together COVID-19 Urgent Appeal.

The 32-year-old’s campaign includes specially recorded music and new videos, in order to encourage people to stay at home during the Coronavirus pandemic.

