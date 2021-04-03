WATCH: Gordon Ramsay’s best TikTok videos to date

Gordon Ramsay is one of the many celebs who have joined TikTok over the lockdown, creating content for his 22.3million followers.
On his account, the celebrity chef shares some of his favourite recipes, as well as reacting to other people’s dishes – usually slating the meals with his cruel yet hilarious insults.
The 54-year-old also regularly features on his daughter Tilly’s TikTok account, where he attempts viral dances and trends.
We have rounded up some of our favourite videos to date, take a look:
Esco Like Yhop x Unwritten
@tillyramsayDad got way into this one 😅🤣 @gordonramsayofficial ##fyp♬ Esco Like Yhop ft. Shawn P – Èsco Upp🗣
Polo Frost – Best Ever
@tillyramsayHump day dances @gordonramsayofficial ##fyp♬ Best Ever – Polo Frost
Aly & AJ – Potential Breakup Song
@tillyramsayA birthday Tiktok from us 🤣🤣 @gordonramsayofficial ##fyp♬ Potential Breakup Song – Aly & AJ
Bhad Bhabie – Geek’d Up
@tillyramsaySunday funday with @gordonramsayofficial 😆🤣 this only took him 4hrs to learn 🤭🤭 ##fyp♬ Geek’d (feat. Lil Baby) – Bhad Bhabie
Doja Cat – Say So
@tillyramsayGetting better by the day @gordonramsayofficial ##fyp 🤣🤣♬ Say So – Doja Cat
Bibbidi Bobbidi Boo transition
@tillyramsayParty timeeee 🥳❤️♬ Originalton – SvenSven39
Yung Gravy – Cheryl
@tillyramsayLocked in a house together ….. TikTok time ##fyp ##quarantine♬ Cheryl – yung gravy
This Or That Challenge
@gordonramsayofficialThis or that challenge with @tillyramsay 😅 ##thisorthat ##fyp♬ original sound – Alexandra Karadimas
Ramsay Reacts
@gordonramsayofficial##duet with @foodmadesimple Afternoon Vibes….did I do this right @420doggface208 ?? ##dreams ##fleetwoodmac ##fyp ##ramsayreacts
