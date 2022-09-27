WATCH: Ed Sheeran causes chaos at Ibiza beach club with surprise performance

Ed Sheeran made a surprise appearance at O Beach in Ibiza on Monday, where he treated clubbers to an impromptu performance.

The 31-year-old shocked partygoers when he stormed the stage at the popular hotspot, sending the crowd wild.

The father-of-two performed his hit song Shape Of You, before he belted out I Want It That Way by Backstreet Boys, Sweet Caroline by Neil Diamond, and Britney Spears’ iconic single Hit Me Baby One More Time.

Ed seemed to be enjoying himself, as he sipped out of a wine glass in between singing on stage.

The singer also jumped into the crowd during his performance, causing the venue’s security guards to panic as he was surrounded by clubbers.

Ed is currently on a break from his Mathematics tour, which saw him play two nights at Croke Park in Dublin earlier this year.

The musician has a lot to celebrate, as he welcomed his second child with his wife Cherry Seaborn back in May.

Ed announced the surprise arrival of their baby girl, who is reportedly named Jupiter, via Instagram by sharing a sweet photo of a pair of baby socks.

He captioned the post: “Want to let you all know we’ve had another beautiful baby girl.”

“We are both so in love with her, and over the moon to be a family of 4.”

Ed and Cherry, who tied the knot in a private ceremony in 2018, are also parents to a daughter named Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran – who they welcomed in August 2020.