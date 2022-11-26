Viewers react as final four I’m A Celeb contestants are revealed

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! 2022 is coming to an end.

On November 6, ten celebrities entered the Australian jungle and were later joined by two bombshell campmates.

After nearly three weeks, the 12-strong camp has whittled down to just four contestants.

On Friday night, Seann Walsh became the seventh celebrity to be voted off I’m A Celeb.

He left behind four remaining campmates: Jill Scott, Mike Tindall, Owen Warner and Matt Hancock.

Jill, Mike and Owen are fan-favourites to be crowned either King or Queen of the Jungle.

Viewers took to Twitter to share their upset that Seann had left the jungle, but their delight that their favourites were still in the running for the coveted title.

One Twitter user wrote: “SEANN’S GONE BEFORE MATT ARE YOU KIDDING ME.”

A second penned:”Okay, now my fave is out. I am rooting for Jill or Owen to win!,” while a third tweeted: “owen or jill to win PLEASE.”

A fourth chimed in: “Jill, Owen and Mike for the top 3 please 🙏.”

Jill, Owen and Mike for the top 3 please 🙏 #ImACeleb — Anna (@Accio14Anna) November 26, 2022

Mike, Jill, Owen and Matt will take part in the iconic bushtucker trial Celebrity Cyclone on Saturday night.

The popular Wipeout-inspired obstacle sees the final four celebrities dress up in superhero-inspired costumes and trek slightly uphill with chunky stars.

The plot twist, however, is that they are being pelted with water and plastic balls as they make their way through the course.

The celebrities decide amongst themselves who will trek to each stage of the course; the first campmate will take four stars, the second will take three from the first campmate, and so on.

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! continues tonight at 9pm on ITV and Virgin Media One.

Owen should not have been in the bottom 2 tonight in #ImACeleb !! 😳 should have been Sean and Jill or Sean and Mike. I dunno. I want Owen or Matt to win 🥰😁 #ImACelebrity — Lucii Dixon 🏴‍☠️ 🇬🇧 (disruptive rando) (@lucii_90) November 26, 2022

Owen is wonderful and must be protected at all costs, but still has to be Mike to win #ImACeleb — Samantha (@sammay_xoxo) November 25, 2022

Fucking knew Seann would leave I’m a celeb tonight☹️. Was so hoping Mike would have gone, but that’s another person I’ve got right✌🏻😂 #ImACeleb — tara lawrence (@taralawrence21) November 25, 2022

My final four was Owen, Jill, Mike and Seann.. sadly it isn’t to be… that was my dream team for the cyclone.. gutted! #ImACeleb — Jennie (@_justjennie) November 25, 2022

When we’re watching #ImACeleb tonight and seeing the final four heading off with their capes and we’re about to see something so great again 😃😃😃 #ImACeleb2022 #ImACelebrity #ImACelebrity2022 pic.twitter.com/Wj3HUydYLH — MR SUPERPIDGE (@superpidge) November 26, 2022

WHO DIDNT VOTE FOR OWEN TO STAY?

AND MATT HANCOCK FINAL FOUR?????

panicking #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/N5igomkVaD — emilyyy (@emilyyytpwk) November 26, 2022

Can’t believe that Matt Hancock is in the final four after the backlash he got when it was announced he was going in 😂 #ImACeleb — Darryn (@darryncxo) November 26, 2022