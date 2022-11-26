Ad
HomeLatest

Latest Posts

Viewers react as final four I’m A Celeb contestants are revealed

©ITV Plc
Emma Costigan
Emma Costigan
Emma Costigan
Emma Costigan

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! 2022 is coming to an end.

On November 6, ten celebrities entered the Australian jungle and were later joined by two bombshell campmates.

After nearly three weeks, the 12-strong camp has whittled down to just four contestants.

ITV

On Friday night, Seann Walsh became the seventh celebrity to be voted off I’m A Celeb.

He left behind four remaining campmates: Jill Scott, Mike Tindall, Owen Warner and Matt Hancock.

Jill, Mike and Owen are fan-favourites to be crowned either King or Queen of the Jungle.

Viewers took to Twitter to share their upset that Seann had left the jungle, but their delight that their favourites were still in the running for the coveted title.

One Twitter user wrote: “SEANN’S GONE BEFORE MATT ARE YOU KIDDING ME.”

A second penned:”Okay, now my fave is out. I am rooting for Jill or Owen to win!,” while a third tweeted: “owen or jill to win PLEASE.”

A fourth chimed in: “Jill, Owen and Mike for the top 3 please 🙏.”

Mike, Jill, Owen and Matt will take part in the iconic bushtucker trial Celebrity Cyclone on Saturday night.

The popular Wipeout-inspired obstacle sees the final four celebrities dress up in superhero-inspired costumes and trek slightly uphill with chunky stars.

The plot twist, however, is that they are being pelted with water and plastic balls as they make their way through the course.

Celebrity Cyclone 2020

The celebrities decide amongst themselves who will trek to each stage of the course; the first campmate will take four stars, the second will take three from the first campmate, and so on.

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! continues tonight at 9pm on ITV and Virgin Media One. 

Ad
Emma Costigan
Emma Costigan

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

@goss.ie
109.3k Followers
Follow

Irish Showbiz

la showbiz

uk showbiz

the column

@goss.ie
109.3k Followers
Follow

Contact us