Viewers react as BRITs host Mo Gilligan gets Lewis Capaldi’s name wrong

The 2023 BRIT Awards took place on Saturday night at the O2 Arena in London, with comedian Mo Gilligan at the helm.

A host of famous faces stepped out on the red carpet ahead of the awards ceremony.

On the night, the audience and viewers alike were treated to a number of stellar performances – including a rendition of Forget Me by Lewis Capaldi.

@brits @Lewis Capaldi making us all feel a bit emotional ✨ #BRITs ♬ original sound – BRITs

While introducing Lewis, host Mo mistakenly called him “Sam Capaldi”.

He later apologised for getting his name wrong, jokingly blaming it on the “strong drinks” at the BRIT awards – but not before viewers took to Twitter to slate him for his mistake.

One Twitter user wrote: “Excuse me did Mo just call Lewis ‘Sam Capaldi’ 🤔🤔.”

A second tweeted: “Sam Smith and Lewis Capaldi wondering which one of them is supposed to go on stage.”

