Viewers react as BRITs host Mo Gilligan gets Lewis Capaldi’s name wrong

The 2023 BRIT Awards took place on Saturday night at the O2 Arena in London, with comedian Mo Gilligan at the helm.
A host of famous faces stepped out on the red carpet ahead of the awards ceremony.
On the night, the audience and viewers alike were treated to a number of stellar performances – including a rendition of Forget Me by Lewis Capaldi.
@brits @Lewis Capaldi making us all feel a bit emotional ✨ #BRITs ♬ original sound – BRITs
While introducing Lewis, host Mo mistakenly called him “Sam Capaldi”.
He later apologised for getting his name wrong, jokingly blaming it on the “strong drinks” at the BRIT awards – but not before viewers took to Twitter to slate him for his mistake.
One Twitter user wrote: “Excuse me did Mo just call Lewis ‘Sam Capaldi’ 🤔🤔.”
A second tweeted: “Sam Smith and Lewis Capaldi wondering which one of them is supposed to go on stage.”
waiting for Lewis to change his name to Sam Capaldi on his socials #BRITs
— grace davies (@gracedavies) February 11, 2023
Lewis better get some ‘Who The F*ck Is Sam Capaldi?’ t-shirts on sale asap #BRITs
— James Wilson-Taylor (@mrjaytee) February 11, 2023
I’m still shocked the fact that the presenter got Lewis’s name wrong, bro the disrespect #BRITs 💀
— Deanna Allison ✨ (@deannaallisonx) February 11, 2023
Am I pissed or did mo just call Lewis Capaldi, Sam???? #BRITs
— Daniel Vannozzi (@Danvannozzi) February 11, 2023
Sam Capaldi is killing this.
His brother Lewis is going to be so proud. #BRITs #Brits2023
— Michael Powell (@MPowell_1991) February 11, 2023
not the presenter saying “Sam Capaldi” instead of Lewis being the most entertaining moment of the show almost an hour in #BRITs
— 🍂kieran/midnights🍂 (@wa11fl0wer) February 11, 2023
Cannot wait for Lewis too make a Sam Capaldi tiktok #brits
— Fern🧋🏴 (@okaymeowmeow) February 11, 2023
lewis is going to have a time of his life with the sam capaldi thing #BRITs
— julietta | capaldi in 2 days🛩 (@twjulietta) February 11, 2023