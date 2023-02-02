Viewers are all saying the same thing about Love Island’s Shaq and Tanya

Love Island viewers are all saying the same thing about Shaq Muhammad and Tanya Manhenga.

The Islanders have been coupled up since day one, despite hitting minor bumps in the road such as Tanya wanting to get to know David Salako, and her choosing to kiss Haris Namani in a challenge.

However, on Wednesday night’s episode of the hit ITV show, Shaq and Tanya shared a romantic chat on the terrace, solidifying their feelings for each other.

Shaq told Tanya: “When I look into your eyes I see a whole future with you, I know that what we have is very special.”

The 24-year-old then dropped the L-bomb, making them the first couple of the series to proclaim their love for one another.

Fans took to Twitter to point out that while it was a sweet gesture, they have only known each other for three weeks.

One Twitter user wrote: “I love you?????????? THREE WEEKS?????? Shaq and Tanya please,” while a second said: “Shaq saying I love you to Tanya?????”

Shaq saying I love you to Tanya????? #loveisland — Bella (@iamthebella18) February 2, 2023

shaq will propose to tanya by the time love island is over. they are moving soooo fast. — mey bae 🍒 (@OritsemeyiwaK) February 2, 2023

Shaq is a girl’s girl and I LOVE IT. Holding the boys accountable and treating Tanya like a queen? Amazing. I’ll even overlook that fast ‘I love you’ #loveisland — Salome (@sallihey) February 2, 2023

Tanya and Shaq — “I love you”. Please stop chatting rubbish. It’s been about 9 days. #loveisland — ❤️ (@Aries_702) February 2, 2023

Shaq and Tanya are so funny to me cus wdym I love you?? #loveisland — Ang (@anggxoxxx) February 2, 2023

Not I love you??🤣🤣 Shaq and Tanya plssss😭😭 #loveisland — toluwala-shares (@toluu_farin) February 2, 2023

The look on Tom’s face when he heard Shaq told Tanya he loves her 💀 #loveisland — babygirl. (@FifiMathambo) February 2, 2023

Even though I knew it was coming, I screamed! Shaq with the I love you. Tanya responded too, I’m shocked (kinda) — a whole spice rack (@TifeBollz) February 2, 2023

Shaq and Tanya 🤣🤣🤣🤣 I love you is crazyyy — Njerbear💓 (@tom_n_Njeri) February 2, 2023

shaq and tanya are definitely my favs but saying i love you after 2 weeks is absolutely MAD #LoveIsland — 𝐄 (@rengokusfox) February 2, 2023

TANYA AND SHAQ HAVE LOST ME? WDYM LOVE? Be so fr rn #loveisland — Sonia (@Sonia_bundus) February 2, 2023

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

