Viewers are all saying the same thing about Love Island’s Shaq and Tanya

Love Island viewers are all saying the same thing about Shaq Muhammad and Tanya Manhenga.

The Islanders have been coupled up since day one, despite hitting minor bumps in the road such as Tanya wanting to get to know David Salako, and her choosing to kiss Haris Namani in a challenge.

However, on Wednesday night’s episode of the hit ITV show, Shaq and Tanya shared a romantic chat on the terrace, solidifying their feelings for each other.

Shaq told Tanya: “When I look into your eyes I see a whole future with you, I know that what we have is very special.”

The 24-year-old then dropped the L-bomb, making them the first couple of the series to proclaim their love for one another.

Fans took to Twitter to point out that while it was a sweet gesture, they have only known each other for three weeks.

One Twitter user wrote: “I love you?????????? THREE WEEKS?????? Shaq and Tanya please,” while a second said: “Shaq saying I love you to Tanya?????” 

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

