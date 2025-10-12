Victoria Beckham’s daughter Harper ‘to follow in mother’s footsteps’ as she makes MAJOR business move

Victoria Beckham’s daughter Harper is set “to follow in her mother’s footsteps” as she makes a major business move.

The 51-year-old fashion designer reportedly alluded to her 14-year-old daughter’s potential to become the next Kylie Jenner.

According to The Sun, the term “HIKU BY Harper” has been submitted under two trademark applications through H7B Limited.

This is a company that Victoria formed under her daughter’s name, alluding to Harper Seven Beckham, her full name.

A source told the publication: “Harper loves fashion and make-up and has already started doing make-up tutorials.”

‘The plan is to create a brand aimed at the younger market, taking inspiration from pop culture and Korean beauty.”

“The Beckhams are incredibly encouraging parents when it comes to their kids’ talents and exploring their hobbies and business ideas. They’re a very entrepreneurial family,” the source continued.

Harper started her own Instagram account early this year and has since appeared multiple times on her mother’s account.

Victoria has even made jokes about Harper becoming a stand-up comedian or a beauty entrepreneur, claiming that her daughter is “hilarious.”

It followed Victoria’s statement that it’s “not their fault” that her children are “nepo babies” and that she has given Cruz advice because he, too, is pursuing a career in music.

She told The Sun: “It’s not their fault, give them a chance.”

The phrase “nepo baby” describes the children of celebrities who are widely believed to have profited from their parents’ fame and connections in order to succeed.

In spite of the criticism, Victoria acknowledged that she is proud of all of her kids and that she has given Cruz some advice as he gets ready to start his musical career.

She told the publication: “I told him, ‘Don’t expect immediate success.'”

“You’ve got to start small and build it up – and that’s exactly what he’s doing, playing tiny venues, no fuss, doing his thing,” she stated.