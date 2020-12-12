Victoria Beckham wears ‘sex pants’ for romantic date night with husband David

The couple have been married for 21 years

Victoria Beckham showed off her “sex pants” before enjoying a romantic date night with husband David on Friday.

In a photo shared on Instagram, the former Spice Girl donned a pair of black PVC trousers as she did some housework.

The 46-year-old captioned the post: “Domestic goddesses wear plastic pants! Sorting the kid’s snacks before date night…”

“Can’t wait to see what you’re wearing @davidbeckham 😂 #sexpants.”

The couple are still enjoying date night, 21 years after they got married.

Back in July, the former footballer and the fashion designer celebrated their 21st wedding anniversary by posting touching tributes to each other on Instagram.

David captioned his post: “Well about 23 years ago I was sat in a room with Gary Neville and the Spice Girls were on the TV and I turned around to him and said ‘ohhhh I like that one in the little black catsuit.'”

“Who would have thought that all these years later we are celebrating 21 years of marriage and have 4 of the most beautiful and perfect kids.. Thank you & Happy Anniversary I Love You ♥️ @victoriabeckham.”

Meanwhile, Victoria wrote on Instagram: “Happy Anniversary @davidbeckham ❤️❤️❤️ I can’t believe it has been 21 years since we said ‘I do’.”

“Four children, four dogs, so much laughter and I love you more each day. xxxxxx.”

The couple tied the knot at Luttrellstown Castle in Ireland back in 1999.

They’ve since welcomed four kids together – Brooklyn, 21, Romeo, 17, Cruz, 15, and eight-year-old Harper.