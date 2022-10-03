Victoria Beckham shares new photos with son Brooklyn and daughter-in-law Nicola Peltz amid ‘feud’ rumours

Victoria Beckham has shared new photos with her son Brooklyn and daughter-in-law Nicola Peltz amid ‘feud’ rumours.

Since Brooklyn and Nicola tied the knot back in April, there have been countless reports claiming Victoria and Nicola have had a falling out.

Amid reports she “extended an olive branch” to the American actress, Victoria took to Instagram to share snaps from her Paris Fashion Week show – including photos of Brooklyn and Nicola.

The fashion designer captioned the post: “I love you all so much x”

Just last week, a source told the Sun: “Victoria extended the olive branch and asked Brooklyn and Nicola to stay on in Paris and come to her show.”

“It would put a stop to the rift rumours and she and the family would love to see them. To have him and his wife sitting front row at her first Paris show would put on a united front.”

It has also been reported that David confronted his eldest son Brooklyn over the drama between his new wife and mother.

A source told The Daily Mail that the footballer “read the riot act” to his 23-year-old son, adding: “I don’t think David has ever lost his temper with Brooklyn or had cause to talk to him harshly, but that has now finally happened.”

“He had it out with him and told him: ‘We don’t do this in our family – and you know that we don’t do this in our family.

The insider claimed that David told Brooklyn: “‘What happens next is up to you, but we are done with the drama.’”

David was reportedly upset by comments his daughter-in-law made in a recent interview with Grazia USA, where she revealed the “real reason” she didn’t wear a wedding dress designed by Victoria.

Nicola told the publication: “Well, I was planning on wearing Victoria’s wedding dress. I was truly excited to be able to wear a design that my future mother-in-law created. I thought that was so beautiful and such a beautiful story.”

“I thought, ‘Oh, this is going to be so fun. One of my best friends and my mom.’”

“We connected to start designing the dress, and then a few days went by and I didn’t hear anything. Victoria called my mom and said her atelier couldn’t make it. So, I spoke to my mom and Leslie, and I was like, ‘Well, unfortunately, this can’t happen, so what’s the next step?’”

Nicola went on to explain how she came about wearing a Valentino gown to marry her beau Brooklyn.

“I’ve been a fan of Valentino and their couture for so long,” she admitted. “I was really lucky to be able to travel to the atelier to try on the dress. That’s what really happened.”

“When I read things that say I was never planning on wearing a Victoria Beckham dress or things like that, it does hurt my feelings. I try not to let it, but it’s just not the truth. It’s just a bit of a bummer when you’re like, ‘Oh, people think that,’ but it’s just not true.”

A recent report has claimed that Victoria is “distraught and fearful” that her fallout with Nicola will strain her relationship with her son Brooklyn.

A friend of the Beckhams told The Daily Mail: “Victoria loves having all of her children around her, it is how she loves to spend her time the most.”

“She has always been so warm and welcoming to her sons’ girlfriends and absolutely adored Nicola from day one. But things have got tricky and it is upsetting for her, she is heartbroken.”

“She and Brooklyn have always had such a close relationship, he was her comfort blanket when things were difficult in the Beckham marriage.”

“She would also take Brooklyn to events as he was growing up where she would describe him as her date. She has found all of this very difficult,” the source added.

It has also been reported that Victoria hijacked Brooklyn and Nicola’s first dance song ‘You Sang To Me’ by Marc Anthony for her own mother-son dance.

The newlyweds reportedly had to change their song last minute to ‘Can’t Help Falling In Love’ by Elvis Presley.