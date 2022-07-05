Victoria Beckham reveals why she’s ‘terrified’ about her daughter Harper joining social media

Victoria Beckham has revealed why she is “terrified” about her daughter Harper joining social media.

Harper, 10, is the youngest child and only daughter of Victoria and David Beckham.

In a new interview with Vogue Australia, Victoria opened up about her “concerns” for her daughter.

The former Spice Girl said: “Harper isn’t on social media, so we don’t have to worry about that just yet. But seeing how cruel people can be, yes it really does [concern me].”

“She’s at that age where her body is going to start changing, but it’s about making sure that we communicate a lot as a family and she surrounds herself with nice friends. But it is quite terrifying, I can’t lie.”

Harper is the younger sister of Brooklyn, 23, Romeo, 19, and Cruz, 17.

The 10-year-old is evidently her parents’ little princess, as she pens sweet notes to them.

In February 2021, Victoria took to her Instagram to share Harper’s bedtime notes.

“Dear mummy, I love you so much and you are my best friend ever,” she wrote. “I love when we always do our makeup together you are my heart and I love you Sleep well sweet dreams Love Harper.”

In another, addressed to her father David, she wrote: “Dear daddy, I hope you have a great sleep and the best friends. You worked so hard at work today and I am so proud of you love you so much Sleep well.”