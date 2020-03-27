Victoria Beckham reveals son Brooklyn is stranded in the US amid coronavirus pandemic

Victoria Beckham has revealed her eldest son, Brooklyn, is stranded in the US amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The 21-year-old is stuck in the United States due to travel restrictions put in place to stop the spread of COVID-19.
As of yesterday, the United States has the most confirmed cases of COVID-19 than any other country in the world.
Taking to Instagram, Brooklyn’s famous mum Victoria wrote: “We are all missing @BrooklynBeckham so much as he remains in lockdown in the US.”
“Seeing this self-portrait he did for @ico_n brought a smile to all our faces this morning..” Victoria added, as she shared a snap from Brooklyn’s shoot for Icon magazine.
Brooklyn is currently self-isolating in the US with his girlfriend Nicola Peltz.
David and Victoria Beckham’s eldest son flew to the US earlier this month, after celebrating his 21st birthday with a lavish party at their family home in the Cotswolds.