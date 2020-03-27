Victoria Beckham reveals son Brooklyn is stranded in the US amid coronavirus pandemic

The budding photographer is away from the rest of his family

Victoria Beckham reveals son Brooklyn is stranded in the US amid coronavirus...

Victoria Beckham has revealed her eldest son, Brooklyn, is stranded in the US amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The 21-year-old is stuck in the United States due to travel restrictions put in place to stop the spread of COVID-19.

As of yesterday, the United States has the most confirmed cases of COVID-19 than any other country in the world.

Taking to Instagram, Brooklyn’s famous mum Victoria wrote: “We are all missing @BrooklynBeckham so much as he remains in lockdown in the US.”