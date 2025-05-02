Victoria Beckham pays tribute to husband David on his 50th birthday

Victoria Beckham has posted a sweet tribute to her husband David on his 50th birthday.

he former Manchester United ace reached the milestone age on Friday.

Taking to Instagram, the sports star’s wife of 25 years shared a video montage celebrating his life.

She captioned the post: “When I look at this video, I think, ‘Wow… how lucky am I!!’ You’re everything I could have dreamed of and more.”

“Happy 50th @davidbeckham!!! I love you and our beautiful family endlessly. You complete me xxx.”

On Thursday, Victoria also shared a video of the two of them dancing, and singing the Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers song Islands In The Stream, written by the Bee Gees.

She wrote: “My best friend, soul mate and dance partner for life. Like the song says, we start and end as one, In love forever, We can ride it together, ah ha. I love you.

“Happy birthday eve @davidbeckham… my everything.”

The couple have been married since 1999, and share four children together – Brooklyn, 26, Romeo, 22, Cruz, 20, and Harper Seven, 13.