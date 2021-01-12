The singer revealed she was inspired by a famous friend

Victoria Beckham opens up about her decision to leave the Spice Girls

Victoria Beckham has opened up about her decision to leave the Spice Girls.

The iconic girl group formed in 1994, and was made up of bandmates Victoria, aka Posh Spice, Mel B, Mel C, Emma Bunton and Geri Halliwell.

The band announced a hiatus in 2000, with Victoria embarking on a solo career, making a name for herself in the fashion industry.

The 46-year-old revealed that it was Elton John who inspired her decision to leave the group, in an open letter addressed to her future self that was published by British Vogue.

The mother-of-four wrote: “Remember years ago, watching your dear friend Elton John on stage in Las Vegas. He performed Tiny Dancer, as if it were the first time, and you realised this was like oxygen for him.

“It was a life-changing moment — while singing and dancing was fun for you, it wasn’t your passion,” she confessed.

“That day, you started your quest to uncover your own dreams. It was time to step away from being a Spice Girl.”

“For the first time, you were venturing out on your own, and it was terrifying. It was scary to close a chapter that defined you.

“I know you are still reinventing yourself, taking on new challenges, and ignoring the naysayers. You always look beyond the conventional wisdom to pave your own path.

“First, you found this passion in fashion, and most recently, beauty. What comes next? I’m dying to know,” Victoria added.

The fashion designer went on to launch her own brand in 2008, before taking on the beauty industry with a makeup collection in 2019.